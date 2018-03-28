Athlete of the Week (March 19-24): Dante Miller

Dante Miller has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, March 19.

Miller is a senior on the Richmond boys track and field team who claimed a total of three first-place finishes across two meets last week. He would top both the 100- and 200-meter dashes during a home conference meet last Thursday and then grab another 100-meter dash victory at the J.J. Knox Classic at Eastern Alamance this past Saturday.

Miller set a personal record in the 100 with his time of 10.2 seconds, finishing just ahead of teammates Jaleen Baldwin (10.48) and Preston Coker (10.59) on the team’s home track last week.

“Running against Jaleen, that’s expected. That’s the only way you’re going to win is by beating your personal record,” Miller said. “I was kind of expecting to run a faster time against him.”

The senior was also a member of the 4×100- and 4×200-meter relay teams that placed first at home and the 4x100m relay squad that topped the J.J. Knox Classic event. Baldwin, Coker and Shane Summey were the other members of the team.

Miller says the results he’s seen so far this season is what he expects — he has yet to lose either the 100- or 200-meter dashes in conference — because of the work that he, Baldwin, Coker and Malik Stanback puts in day in and day out.

“We compete in practice and we know what to expect in meets,” he said. “We know when we get to regionals and states, it’s going to be more competition because we’ll be facing faster people. So we just looking froward to coming out here and working every day. That’s the mindset.”

Miller, who has already qualified for the 4A State Championships in the 100m dash, signed his letter of intent to play his college football at Columbia University (N.Y.) last month. He says he will ran track there as well.

Below are Miller’s answers to four of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete and/or team?

A: My favorite athlete is Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) but my favorite team is the Carolina Panthers.

Q: What’s something interesting that most people don’t know about you?

A: I read Japanese comics. My favorite is Dragon Ball Z.

Q: What would be your first purchase if you won the lottery?

A: I’d buy my mom whatever she wanted.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: In a big house, rich somewhere. Just living it up.