Raider boys tennis has no answer for Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — For the second time in as many meetings, the Richmond boys tennis team dropped an 8-1 decision to conference foe Pinecrest — who has yet to lose a conference match this season.

Junior duo Mason Bailey and Caleb Brewer were responsible for the Raiders lone win of the day in the No. 3 doubles, earning a 8-2 win over Pinecrest’s Rashon Hyslop and Jonathan Kenzel.

The No. 1 doubles match saw Richmond’s sophomore twins Austin and Miles Harrington come close to taking down Charlie Hodges and Will Bode, but they would ultimately fall 8-5. In their singles matches, the Harringtons lost by the same score (1-6, 0-6) to Aidan Temple and Bode, respectively.

Freshman Bradford Pittman, who picked up the team’s only win the last time it faced the Patriots, took Will Blackwood to three sets in the No. 5 singles. Pittman won the first set (6-3) but dropped the second (4-6) and third (10-6) sets.

Richmond (3-6, 3-5 SAC) will host Purnell Swett and Jack Britt on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, and will be looking to end its current two-game skid. The Raiders fell to Scotland 7-2 on Friday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_220px-Tennis_Racket_and_Balls-2.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

