Raider track snags a couple of top-5 finishes at J.J. Knox Classic

MEBANE — Jaleen Baldwin, Preston Coker and Dante Miller took care of business individually and then came together as a collective to help the Richmond boys track and field team to a third-place finish at the J.J. Knox Track Classic on Saturday.

They each tallied 10 points with a few wins in sprinting events: Baldwin topping the 200-meter dash (22.66 seconds), Coker the 400m dash (50.23) and Miller the 100m dash (10.9). The three Raiders were then joined by Shane Summey on the 4x100m relay team, which grabbed another 10 points by winning with a time of 43.05 seconds.

Those four victories accounted for 40 of Richmond’s 81 points in the 15-team meet. The boys would finish behind Jordan (98.5 points) and Walter M. Williams (95), with Northern Guilford (79) and Leesville Road (76) rounding out the top five.

Finishing behind Miller in the 100m dash were Baldwin (11.06) and Summey (11.53) in second and fifth, respectively. A few other notable second-place finishes included Summey in the 300m hurdles (42.44), Malik Flowers (5 ft, 10 in) and Zachariah Hamilton in the 800m run (2:05.91).

Richmond’s girls track and field team also competed in the invitational, which took place at Eastern Alamance, and finished in fifth place after racking up a total of 58 points. Northern Guilford (123 points), Walter M. Williams (86), Leesville Road (73) and Eastern Alamance (67) filled the first four spots.

Sophomore Monasia Kearns had the highest individual finish for the girls, collecting six points with her third-place finish in the 100m dash (13.42). She was also a member of the 4x200m relay team (alongside Harmony Jones, Dymond McNeal and Briaunna Wall) that came in second place with a time of 1:51.37.

The Lady Raiders saw three players finish in the top 10 of three events during the meet.

The discus throw featured Crystal Johnson (4th), Janai Davis (9th) and Morgan David (10th). The shot put included Johnson (5th), Tasheka Harrington (7th) and Davis (8th). The trimple jump was highlighted by Kibreanna Stewart (8th), Korie Dawkins (9th) and Lashannon Dockery (10th).

Dawkins and Stewart finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the high jump. Junior Taliah Wall also had a productive day, placing fourth in the 300m hurdles, sixth in the 100m hurdles and seventh in the long jump.

Both Richmond teams will travel to Hoke County for their fourth conference meet on Wednesday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_file-11-1.jpeg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor