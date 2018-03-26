Richmond girls soccer grabs 4-0 win at Scotland

LAURINBURG — The Richmond girls soccer team picked up its third straight victory, eighth of the season, with a 4-0 road win over conference rival Scotland on Monday.

Head coach Bennie Howard estimated that the Lady Raiders finished with about 28 more shots on goal than the home team, but scores from Morgan Hooks, Hanna Millen, Jayana Nicholson and Chloe Wiggins were all they needed.

“We held possession all night long, knocked it around, had nice crosses and other opportunities to score … but we just couldn’t put some extra balls in the back of the net,” Howard said.

In the eighth minute of play, Millen scored the game’s first goal on a header after receiving a cross from Wiggins. Seven minutes later, Hooks would net her only goal of the night on another cross from Wiggins — giving Richmond a 2-0 lead.

Nicholson helped the Lady Raiders to a three-goal lead at the half by splitting a pair of center midfielders, racing past another defender and zipping the ball past Scotland’s goalie. Wiggins took a shot “from about 25 yards out” in the second half and cashed in her fifth goal of the season — the game’s final score.

“We played good soccer, but as I told the girls, we’ve got to be able to keep our foot on the gas and not go into coast mode,” Howard added. “We’ve got to have that 80-minute drive, but tonight we did just enough to get by.”

Richmond (8-2, 5-2 SAC) plays at Purnell Swett on Wednesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

