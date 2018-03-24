Richmond track teams show out in home meet

Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Dante Miller, left, Malik Stanback, center, and Jaleen Baldwin explode out of the blocks in the 100-meter dash during the team’s season-opening meet on March 8, 2018. Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Dante Miller, left, Malik Stanback, center, and Jaleen Baldwin explode out of the blocks in the 100-meter dash during the team’s season-opening meet on March 8, 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond senior girls and boys track and field teams placed first and second, respectively, at their home conference meet Thursday afternoon.

Junior Taliah Wall racked up a team-high 20 points — winning the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long jump, and placing fourth in the high jump — to lead the Lady Raiders to their second first-place finish of the season.

The girls team also saw junior Janai Davis (shot put), senior Harmony Jones (100m dash) and sophomore Kibreanna Stewart (triple jump) top their respective individual events, while both the 4×100- and 4×200-meter relay teams placed first.

As a team, Richmond’s girls tallied 219 total points to finish ahead of Jack Britt (163.4), Lumberton (28) and Purnell Swett (10.4).

The boys team had six individuals win at least one event on Thursday, as it was led, once again, by senior Dante Miller’s performance in a couple of sprinting contests.

For the third consecutive meet, Miller won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.2 and 21.57 seconds, respectively — beating his times from last week. Senior Jaleen Baldwin and junior Preston Coker came in right behind Miller, second and third, in the 100-meter dash. Coker also placed second in the 200-meter dash.

Senior Malik Flowers finished first in the high jump (6 ft, 2 in), sophomore Austin Gallops topped the 3200-meter run (9 min, 13 secs), senior Zachariah Hamilton won the 400-meter dash (54.33s), senior Shane Summey raced through the 300-meter hurdles (39.78s), and sophomore Joerail White threw the furthest in the discus (113 ft).

The boys’ 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams finished first as well, helping the team total a second-best 137 points in the conference meet. Jack Britt came in first place (187), Purnell Swett third (70.2) and Lumberton last (36.8).

Both track and field teams will travel to Eastern Alamance on Saturday for the J.J. Knox Invitational.

