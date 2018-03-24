Lady Raiders survive Jack Britt in extra innings

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond softball team needed extra innings to keep its win streak alive Friday evening.

After falling behind by five runs at the top of the sixth, the Lady Raiders got a couple of big hits from freshman Paige Ransom that gave them a new life in the conference matchup. Ransom recorded a two-run homer to bring them within four runs and then hit a 2-RBI double that tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Junior Savannah Lampley’s walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning sealed the deal for Richmond, who walked away with a 10-8 victory over Jack Britt.

Richmond (7-1, 6-0 SAC) trailed 2-0 at the end of the first inning after junior pitcher Greyson Way walked two batters —which brought two Lady Buccaneers home from third base. The home team tied it in the bottom of the third following two RBI singles, but Jack Britt (7-3, 3-3 SAC) pushed ahead 5-2 on an RBI single and a two-run homer at the top of the fifth.

Brianna Baysek, a senior, was responsible for the RBI single that set up Ransom’s tying hit in the seventh inning.

“For them to come over and put up eight runs in the first five innings, and us to only score two, I asked them where’s our pride at,” head coach Wendy Wallace said. “They stepped up, stayed consistent and did the things we needed to do.”

BASEBALL CAN’T GET PAST VISITING BUCS

The Richmond baseball team fell to Jack Britt for the second time this week, losing a 3-0 decision at home.

Both teams went scoreless through the first five innings of play, thanks to a couple of solid performances from the teams’ aces, but the Buccaneers cracked open a lead in the top of the sixth after they recorded three hits.

The Raiders (5-4, 3-3 SAC) couldn’t recover in their final two innings at the plate and dropped their second straight.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_clap.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.