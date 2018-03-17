Roundup: Raider baseball hands Pinecrest its first loss

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jonathan Lee (4) looks for the pitch call from catcher Gordon Pihl during Friday’s game at Pinecrest. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jonathan Lee (4) looks for the pitch call from catcher Gordon Pihl during Friday’s game at Pinecrest.

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond baseball team got its revenge on Friday with a 8-5 win at Pinecrest on Friday.

Instead of being held scoreless in a low-scoring pitching duel, like they did earlier in the week, the Raiders racked up their eight runs on nine hits — one being a three-run shot from senior catcher Gordon Pihl in the top of the sixth inning.

Pihl’s home run came after senior Jonathan Lee hit a lead-off single and junior Garet Weigman was walked. It was Pihl’s first of the season and the last hit that Richmond picked up in the victory.

Lee pitched the first five innings, giving up two runs on three hits, earning eight strikeouts and walking three batters. The UNCP commit also led the team’s bats with two hits (2-RBI double, single).

Senior Drew Loving threw the last two innings and gave up three runs on five hits, but struck out two batters and got Pinecrest’s Austyn Vest to ground out — which ended the game. Loving loaded the bases with a single in the second inning.

Junior Jake Ransom brought home Weigman with an RBI single in the fourth to put the Raiders ahead 5-0.

Pinecrest (6-1, 3-1 SAC) made a push in the final three innings, getting two-run shots from both Bryce Calcutt and Vest, but its comeback fell short.

Way, Lady Raiders show no mercy on the road

SOUTHERN PINES — Greyson Way threw her second straight no-hitter, striking out nine batters in five innings, and the Richmond softball team steamrolled Pinecrest 18-0 on the road Friday evening.

To go along with Way’s stellar performance on the mound, the Lady Raiders had a field day at the plate — finishing with 16 RBI on a dozen hits. Junior Savannah Lampley went 3-for-3 and had team highs in hits (3), RBI (4) and runs scored (3).

Two of the team’s hits were back-to-back solo shot runs from sophomore Kayla Hawkins and senior Brianna Baysek in the top of the fifth inning. Hawkins and Baysek also finished with three and two RBI, respectively.

Other Richmond batters to record a hit: senior Owen Bowers, sophomore Jadyn Johnson, junior Taylor Parrish, freshman Paige Ransom, sophomore Madison Jordan.

Richmond (4-1, 4-0 SAC) will travel to Jack Britt on Tuesday.

Richmond girls soccer 2-game win streak snapped

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond girls soccer team came up short on Friday.

Head coach Bennie Howard said he believed the Lady Raiders were “the better team” in the conference matchup, they just didn’t take advantage of a few opportunities in the second half and ultimately fell 1-0 at Jack Britt.

“It was a tale of two halves. We didn’t play to the best of our abilities in the first half but we woke up and created chances in the second. We just couldn’t score,” Howard said. “We’ll take this as a learning experience.”

Richmond (5-2, 2-2 SAC) thought it had netted a goal, but it was called off due to the officials calling an indirect kick — meaning no player touched the ball before it went into the goal. Jack Britt (4-2, 4-0 SAC) scored its goal in the 65th minute.

The Lady Raiders have three games at home next week: Lumberton (Monday), Seventy-First (Wednesday), Lee County (Thursday).

Track and field has strong showings at Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — There were a number of individual and group finishes that highlighted the Richmond track and field teams’ trip to Pinecrest on Thursday. A total of seven Raiders beat out the competition in at least one event and both the boys and girls’ 4×100- and 4×200-meter relay teams placed first in their respective finals.

Seniors Malik Flowers and Dante Miller led the boys to a second-place overall finish, behind Pinecrest, with a few state-qualifying performances. Flowers leaped six feet, two inches to win the high jump while Miller ran a 10.9 and a 22.36 in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, respectively.

For the girls, who also finished second as a team, it was junior Taliah Wall and sophomore Kibreanna Stewart who came up big individually. Wall placed first in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.72s) and the long jump (14 ft, 5.5 in) and Stewart won the high jump with a measurement of four feet, 10 in.

Wall also came in second place in both the high jump (4 ft, 6 in) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.99s). Stewart also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.81s) and third in the triple jump (30 ft, 6 in).

Martinez shines in Ellerbe’s opening week

ELLERBE — Sheila Martinez helped the Ellerbe Middle School girls soccer team get off to a perfect start to the 2018 season, as she scored four of the team’s five total goals in back-to-back victories earlier this week.

The Lady Wildcats took down Carver 3-0 and then shut out East Hoke 2-0 thanks to Martinez’s ability to get the ball past the opposing goalkeepers. Rebecca Avalos was responsible for the other goal scored.

Ellerbe’s boys soccer team fell to both Carver (3-0) and East Hoke (2-0) to start the season with an 0-2 record.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jonathan Lee (4) looks for the pitch call from catcher Gordon Pihl during Friday’s game at Pinecrest. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_lee.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jonathan Lee (4) looks for the pitch call from catcher Gordon Pihl during Friday’s game at Pinecrest.