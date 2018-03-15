Ellerbe Lions Club hosting 6th annual benefit race

ELLERBE — The Outlaw Triple Crown Mower Racing Series will continue this weekend with the sixth annual benefit race for Taylor Crouch, daughter of club manager Rex Crouch, at the Ellerbe Lion Club’s raceway.

The event that has been dubbed “Racing for Taylor” was created by Rex Crouch some years ago in order to show his support and raise money for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder that his daughter has been diagnosed with. Crouch was able to raise more than $2,000 — which all goes to the JRA foundation — at last year’s race.

Traditionally, lawn-mower racers from a handful of other states (Georgia, Michigan, New York, Virginia, etc.) make the trip to Ellerbe to compete for a good cause, which has put somewhat of a national spotlight on the club.

“It was a lot work and a lot of headache, but it’s really neat to get people from all over the country here to support your cause and race with you,” Crouch said last year. “There were a lot of new guys I’ve never met who really liked the track.”

Although racing doesn’t begin until Saturday, there will be some action at the raceway on Friday.

The track officially opened at 8 a.m. this morning so that those participating can park their trailers. From 2-6 p.m. today will be an open practice, followed by cornhole, horse shoes and bench racing from 6:30 p.m.-until.

On Saturday, the gates open at 8 a.m., registration is from 9-11 a.m., and then there will be a driver’s meeting at 11:30 a.m. Practice runs from 12-4:30 p.m., heat races begin at 5 p.m. and featured races start at 7 p.m. to cap the night. There will be racing on Sunday, March 18, only if needed.

The Ellerbe Lions Club is located at 306 Millstone Road.

For more information, visit Ellerbe Lions Club Raceway on Facebook.

