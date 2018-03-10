Raiders escape Swett again

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Justin Ingram (2) gets ready for a swing at the top of the sixth inning of Thursday’s game at Purnell Swett. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Justin Ingram (2) gets ready for a swing at the top of the sixth inning of Thursday’s game at Purnell Swett. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Garet Weigman (9) goes out to the mound to talk to Drew Loving (5) at the bottom of the sixth. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Garet Weigman (9) goes out to the mound to talk to Drew Loving (5) at the bottom of the sixth.

PEMBROKE — Jonathan Lee’s 2-RBI single in the top of the 11th inning helped the Richmond baseball team squeeze out at 9-8 victory over Purnell Swett on Friday.

After the Rams’ Trevon Locklear earned his first strikeout of the night, Lee blasted a shot down the right baseline that brought home runners from first and second base. He would steal second and third and then give the Raiders a three-run lead after sliding into home on a Purnell Swett error at first base.

Purnell Swett scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, but Hunter Paris was able to strike out Chandler Brayboy to put an end to the game.

Lee pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four batters. Drew Loving relieved Lee at the bottom of the sixth and went on to earn eight strikeouts while giving up no runs and one hit. Paris gave up one hit.

For Purnell Swett, Eugene Wilkins threw the the first five innings. Wilkins gave up five hits and four runs, walked two batters, and finished with five strikeouts. Dakota Locklear finished the game for the Rams, striking out nine batters and give up one hit. Trevon Locklear gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout.

Lee record three hits on the night, which included a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. Also hitting a solo shot was junior Jake Ransom, who also had a 2-RBI single in the opening inning. Ransom was also walked twice.

Purnell Swett tied the game 2-2 after the Raiders dropped a fly ball near third base in the bottom of the second inning. On the error, Johnnie Lowry and Noah Evington made it home while Brayboy and Ethan Wilkins advanced to first and second base, respectively.

The Rams scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and then took their first lead of the game, 6-5, in the sixth inning when Dakota Locklear hit an RBI double and then found his way to home plate on an outfield error.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

