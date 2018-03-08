Richmond baseball holds off Purnell Swett

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond baseball team escaped with a 6-4 win over Purnell Swett on Thursday.

After scoring their six runs in the first four innings, the Raiders had to hold off a late-game comeback. Junior Cam Carraway delivered the final blow from the mound with two runners on base, one threatening to come home from third, by striking out the Rams’ junior catcher Darrick Locklear at the top of the seventh.

Richmond (3-0, 1-0 SAC) scored its final two runs in the fourth inning courtesy of juniors Tyler Bass and Garet Richardson. Bass came home on a passed ball, while Richardson — who was baserunning for senior Jonathan Lee — scored after an error by the opposing team’s third baseman.

Junior Garet Weigmann, who went 2-for-2 and had an RBI in Richmond’s last game, was responsible for the fourth run.

Purnell Swett (0-4, 0-1 SAC), the reigning conference champion, gained its momentum in the sixth inning after a number of Raider mistakes. Junior shortstop Chandler Brayboy scored on a passed ball to cut the Rams’ deficit to just three runs. Moments later, senior outfielder Noah Evington raced home after a wild throw from Richmond senior Justin Ingram.

Following those two runs, Ingram was replaced by Carraway on the mound.

The Raiders will travel to Purnell Swett on Friday for the much-anticipated rematch. The two teams split their meetings last season, both winning on their home fields, but Richmond will be looking to sweep the series this time around.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

