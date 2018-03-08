Wiggins’ goal lifts Lady Raiders past Pine Forest

FAYETTEVILE — The Richmond girls soccer team got itself back into the win column with a 1-0 win over Pine Forest on Thursday, a day after it was shutout on its home field by conference foe Pinecrest.

Junior midfielder Chloe Wiggins scored the game’s lone goal of the night in the last five seconds of the first half. She was able to sneak the ball past the opposing goalkeeper after receiving a cross from junior midfielder Jayana Nicholson.

“I was very proud of the girls, considering we played Pinecrest last night and really didn’t put our best foot forward,” head coach Bennie Howard said. “We had to tough it out, we had some knocks and bruises and some girls playing out of position, but we were all on the same page tonight and got the victory.”

Richmond (4-1, 1-1 SAC) had more opportunities to score in the non-conference matchup than Pine Forest did, but couldn’t catch a break. Junior midfielder Morgan Hooks was just wide on her shot in the first six minutes of play and then sophomore Avy Lucero had a free kick with about 10 minutes left in the game that bounced off the goal post.

“It was one of those nights,” Howard said.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled for a three-game road trip next week, as they’re scheduled to take on Jack Britt (Monday, March 12), Hoke County (Wednesday, March 14) and South View (Thursday, March 15).

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

