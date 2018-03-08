Pittman grabs only win in 8-1 loss to Pinecrest

ROCKINGHAM — Thanks to freshman Bradford Pittman, the Richmond boys tennis team avoided another shutout.

Pittman was the only Raider to win a match in the team’s 8-1 loss to Pinecrest on Thursday, as he took down senior Jessie Meacham in the No. 5 singles by a score of 6-2, 6-1 — his first career win.

Sophomore Austin Harrington fell to Pinecrest senior Aidan Temple (6-3, 6-1) in the No. 1 single, sophomore Miles Harrington lost to senior Cody Stokes (6-1, 6-3) in the No. 2 single, and senior Kristofer Spivey dropped the No. 3 single to freshman Charlie Hodges (6-3, 6-2).

Raiders senior Jose Jaramillo couldn’t get past sophomore Will Bode (6-1, 6-1) in the No. 4 single and junior Kevin Campos fell to Pinecrest freshman Will Blackwood (6-1, 7-5) in the No. 6 single.

“I feel like we were more comfortable today than we were Wednesday,” head coach Patrick Hope said. “It was another learning experience against another solid team. I saw improvement in each player who played today.”

Austin and Miles Harrington dropped the No. 1 doubles (8-2), Jaramillo and Pittman lost the No. 2 doubles (8-1), and juniors Mason Bailey and Caleb Brewer came the closest in the No. 3 doubles (8-3).

Richmond (0-2) will look to grab a win at Jack Britt on Tuesday, March 13.

“We’ll just keep working every day to get better,” Hope added.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_tennis2.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.