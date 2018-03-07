Raider tennis shut out at Union Pines

CAMERON — First-year head coach Patrick Hope and the Richmond boys tennis team opened up their season with a 9-0 loss to Union Pines on Wednesday.

Although he wasn’t able to come out on top, freshman Bradford Pittman had the best performance for the Raiders in the No. 6 single. He lost to Viking freshman Jake Moubry by a score of 6-2, 6-4.

“Union Pines is traditionally a good team … but I thought we competed and weren’t scared,” Hope said.

Both sophomore Austin Harrington and senior Jimmy Cooley lost by the same score (6-0, 6-1) in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Harrington fell to Union Pines senior Will Hart while Cooley dropped his match to senior Sean Melia.

In the No. 3 singles bout, sophomore Miles Harrington dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to sophomore Shawn Rutkofse. Senior Jose Jaramillo also fell 6-1, 6-0 to senior Spencer Lynch in the No. 5 single. Raider senior Kristofer Spivey was the only player who failed to tally a point in his respective singles battle, as he fell to junior Blake Deaton 6-0, 6-0.

The Harrington brothers lost 8-1 to Hart and Melia the No. 1 doubles, Cooley and junior Kevin Campos dropped 8-0 to Rutkofse and Deaton, and juniors Mason Bailey and Caleb Brewer fell 8-1 to Lynch and Moubry.

“I think once we get a few more matches under our belts, we’ll get better,” Hope added.

Richmond (0-1) looks to earn its first win of the season when it hosts Pinecrest at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

