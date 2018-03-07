Athlete of the Week (Feb. 26-Mar. 3): Chloe Wiggins

Chloe Wiggins has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Feb. 26.

Wiggins is a junior midfielder for the Richmond girls soccer team who racked up two assists and a goal in non-conference victories over Union Pines and Jay M. Robinson. Both of Wiggins’ assists were to fellow junior Jessi Graham on crosses, one in each game, and her goal came in the second half of the 2-0 win over Jay M. Robinson.

After her first-half score in Monday’s conference opener, she now leads the team with six points.

“You always want to have a good start because it sets the tone for the rest of the season. It lets the other teams know (we’re ready to play),” Wiggins said.

This season is Wiggins’ second on varsity, and in three games has already scored the same amount of goals (2) as she did in 22 games as a sophomore last year. Her two scores are tied with Graham and sophomore midfielder Valery Standridge for most goals so far.

Wiggins says her early source of motivation has been the “thought of being conference champs” in what will be head coach Bennie Howard’s last season on the sidelines.

“It’s Bennie’s last season so you always want to show out and make him happy,” she added. “I just want to win a lot and play my best.”

With the help of Wiggins, Richmond sits at 3-0 overall entering Wednesday night’s home meeting with conference foe Pinecrest. Howard has been pleased with the junior’s play and mentioned what will help Wiggins take that next step.

“I credit the start that she’s had to her running indoor track, which increased her speed. She’s always had the leg power but her ability to beat people and give me a cross has been beneficial thus far,” Howard said. “What we’ve got to work on now is her being able to hit her target when she gets that little opening. Once she gets that accuracy, we’ll be even better on the outside.”