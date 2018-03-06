More rain calls for another round of postponements

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head baseball coach Ricky Young, left, and Jahan Jones (12) call for time after the latter slides into third base in the fifth inning of last Friday’s home game against Anson County. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head baseball coach Ricky Young, left, and Jahan Jones (12) call for time after the latter slides into third base in the fifth inning of last Friday’s home game against Anson County.

ROCKINGHAM — For the second time in less than a week, a number of Richmond’s spring athletic events were postponed due to rainfall. The baseball, softball and boys tennis teams were all scheduled to host contests Tuesday evening.

Instead, the baseball and softball games against Purnell Swett were moved to Thursday, Mar. 8, and the tennis team’s season-opening match — also versus Purnell Swett — has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 28.

Richmond’s baseball team (2-0) is coming off a close 6-5 win over a “very good” Terry Sanford squad that features UNC commit Davidjohn Herz, who only allowed three hits in five innings and finished with a home run and two RBI. Helping the home team escape, however, was junior Garret Weigman and his perfect day at plate — going 2-for-2, recording a first-inning RBI double, and scoring a run in his first appearance of the season.

The Raiders will now prepare for Thursday’s meeting with defending conference champions Purnell Swett, which has started the season with back-to-back losses to Ashley (7-2) and East Mecklenburg (11-1).

Richmond softball (0-1) on the other hand hasn’t played since it opened the season with a 4-0 loss to Marlboro Academy, a game in which players struggled at the plate. Sophomore Kayla Hawkins was the only player to finish the game with a hit, as Marlboro’s Jenna Greene stood on the mound and struck out 14 batters.

After the defeat, head coach Wendy Wallace said with a laugh that the Lady Raiders would focus on one thing heading into their battle with the Lady Rams: “Hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, and some more hitting.” Savannah Lampley, Owen Bowers and Greyson Way, respectively, are the team’s first three hitters and will look to get the bats going Thursday evening.

Richmond’s boys tennis team has yet to play. Tuesday’s home match versus Purnell Swett was supposed to be team’s season opener, but it’ll now start the year off on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Patrick Hope, who coached the junior varsity football team to its second consecutive undefeated season, is in his first year as head boys tennis coach.

The JV baseball and softball games were also moved to Thursday, Mar. 8, and will both be played at Purnell Swett.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head baseball coach Ricky Young, left, and Jahan Jones (12) call for time after the latter slides into third base in the fifth inning of last Friday’s home game against Anson County. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_hold.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head baseball coach Ricky Young, left, and Jahan Jones (12) call for time after the latter slides into third base in the fifth inning of last Friday’s home game against Anson County.

5 athletic events rescheduled due to weather

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.