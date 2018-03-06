Hamlet’s own Flip Stars bring home 8 gold medals

Flip Stars gymnastics team Flip Stars gymnastics team

NEWTON — The Flip Stars gymnastics team, which trains at Physical Awareness Gymnastics in Hamlet, competed in the TNT Powerexplsion meet at Newton-Conover High School this past Saturday.

Although coaches Terry Barrett and Earl Nicholson have a “very young” squad, they witnessed their gymnasts bring home a total of eight gold medals.

In the seven- and eight-year old division, Alexander Hutchinson placed first in the both tumbling and trampoline on Level 3 and then came in second place at Level 3 in the double mini. Mya Williams topped the Level 1 trampoline event and also notched a third-place finish in the Level 2 double mini.

Sophia Garners, John Patrick Hutchinson and Jerzey Sealey all placed first in at least one of their events in the nine- and 10-year old division. Garners finished first on Level 5 tumbling and Level 4 double mini, while John Patrick Hutchinson won the Level 3 trampoline and Sealey beat out the competition on Level 1 trampoline.

John Patrick Hutchinson also came in second on both Level 4 double mini and Level 3 tumbling. Sealey finished second on Level 3 double mini.

In the 11- and 12-year old division, Jada Sealey came in first on Level 1 trampoline and third on Level 3 double minie. Caroline de Aguilar finished second on Level 4 tumbling.

The Flip Stars will be competing at the Winter Blast Gymnastics meet in Concord this Saturday, Mar. 10.

