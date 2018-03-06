Great racing, great shows highlight 3rd annual BSG event

Ranucci Ranucci

ROCKINGHAM — The third annual Blood, Sweat and Gears at Rockingham Dragway combined a great day of racing with a display of the Carolinas’ best custom trucks and show cars.

Over 120 trucks were judged in the truck show and Top 20 awards were presented in the car show.

The racing portion of the event — presented by Higher Degree Trucks — was won by Williamston native Hunter Bembridge and Fayetteville native Cameron Berthiaume in the Gas-powered Truck class and the Diesel Truck class, respectively. Bembridge drove to victory lane in his Toyota Tacoma while Berthiaume grabbed a victory in 2008 Chevrolet.

Rob Ranucci (Fort Mill, S.C.) turned the quarter-mile in 10.58 seconds at over 136 miles per hour to win the Fastest Street Car trophy.

The most noteworthy run of the day, however, went to Trey Sikes, a Hamlet pharmacist, who set a new national record for diesel-powered BMWs with a time of 11.677 seconds — bettering the existing record that was 11.680. Sikes’ new record, under the auspices of the BMW Diesel Owner’s Association of North America, was set in a 2007 BNW 335D.

Josh Beachum took home the “best of show” truck award, Hope Mill’s Chameleon Rinc won “best of show” in his 2014 Corvette, and Concord’s John McCarn was winner of the Maness Tires Burn-out contest.

Other winners included: Chris Parson (Best Sound System), Brandon Yarbourgh (Loudest Exhaust) and James Gunn (Grudge Pull).

