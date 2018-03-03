Lady Raiders take down Jay M. Robinson

Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls soccer team defeated Jay M. Robinson 2-0 on Friday. Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls soccer team defeated Jay M. Robinson 2-0 on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — For the second straight game, the Richmond girls soccer team beat an opponent for the first time.

After defeating Union Pines in their season opener Wednesday, the Lady Raiders scored two goals in the first half and were able to hold on for a 2-0 win over non-conference opponent Jay M. Robinson in their home opener Friday evening.

Junior midfielder Chloe Wiggins was responsible for a “beautiful cross” that led to fellow junior Jessi Graham scoring on a header in the 24th minute. Wiggins would score a goal of her own six minutes later after making her way inside of the box.

Head coach Bennie Howard said his players had a number of scoring opportunities in the second half, but their shots were either high or wide whenever they put a shot on the goal.

“The opportunites were there, so that’s good to know. We’ve just go to finish,” he said.

Richmond (2-0) will get some rest over the weekend and then prepare for a “busy week” next week, as it hosts conference foes Purnell Swett and Pinecrest on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, and then travels to Pine Forest on Thursday.

Howard believes his team has to do a better job on defense, saying there are times when players are standing around instead of marking up on the opposing players.

“We’ve got to do a better job of communicating and finding our marks quicker,” he said. “If we’re going to contend, we’ve got to make that correction quick.”

