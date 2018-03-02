Street Drags, BSG at The Rock this weekend

Contributed photo This weekend’s event at Rockingham Dragway will feature a “grudge pull” for trucks during the third annual Blood, Sweat and Gears truck and car show on Sunday. Contributed photo This weekend’s event at Rockingham Dragway will feature a “grudge pull” for trucks during the third annual Blood, Sweat and Gears truck and car show on Sunday.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Dragway begins to ramp up its 2018 racing program this weekend with the Mass Acceleration Motorsports Street Drags on Saturday and the third annual Blood, Sweat and Gears truck and car show — presented by Higher Degree Trucks — on Sunday.

Both programs are open to any vehicle and feature unlimited time runs on The Rock’s famous quarter mile.

Saturday’s MXA program will showcase the Street Drags Shootout with cash and trophy to the winner. General admission is $12 with children 12 and under free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Car and driver fee for unlimited time runs is $25. Gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. with time runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Gates open at 10 a.m. for time runs plus a Top 40 Truck Show, Top 20 Car Show, bonus awards for Best of Show, Best Sound System, Best GM, Best Ford and Best MOPAR.

Maness Tire will award a $200 gift certificate to the winner of a special burnout contest and there will be special awards to the “fastest truck” and “fastest car” during 11 a.m.-to-7 p.m. time runs. There also will be a “grudge pull” for trucks.

Entry fee for car and truck show participants is $20. Adult spectator admission is $10 with children five-to-12 $5 and children under 5 free with a ticketed adult. Unlimited time runs are $25 for car and driver.

Contributed photo This weekend’s event at Rockingham Dragway will feature a “grudge pull” for trucks during the third annual Blood, Sweat and Gears truck and car show on Sunday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_grudge2.jpg Contributed photo This weekend’s event at Rockingham Dragway will feature a “grudge pull” for trucks during the third annual Blood, Sweat and Gears truck and car show on Sunday.