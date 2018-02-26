3 Raiders named to All-SAC basketball teams

Love Love Pettigrew Pettigrew Swiney Swiney

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s Keionna Love, Xavier Pettigrew and Allexis Swiney were named to the 2017-18 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference basketball teams that were announced over the weekend.

Love and Swiney, both sophomores, represented the girls squad while Pettigrew, a junior, was the lone player from the boys team to be recognized. All three players are first-time all-conference selections.

The sophomore guards were the second and third on the team in scoring this past season and helped the Lady Raiders to a couple of two-game win streaks and an upset over Jack Britt in the conference tournament. Swiney, who averaged 9.7 points per game, took care of the ball-handling duties and used her speed to attack the defense. Love’s scoring off the bench gave the team a different look and forced opponents to step out a bit further due to her shooting range.

It was the first time since head coach Rosalind McDonald took over in 2015 that more than one player made the all-conference team. Former player Zelda McLaughlin was the only girl to be honored in McDonald’s first two seasons (2015-17).

As for Pettigrew, he quickly established himself as the go-to guy on offense by leading the team in scoring in four of the first six games before spraing his MCL at Hoke County in mid-December. The junior forward would return a few weeks later and post a couple more team highs — proving that his touch around the basket was much-needed.

Pettigrew transferred from Temple Christian School over the summer to join his father Donald Pettigrew, who had just taken over as head coach of the Richmond boys basketball team.

The full list of the 2017-18 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference award winners and basketball teams:

Boys awards

Player of the Year: Dakari Johnson (Hoke County)

Coach of the Year: Quame Patterson (Hoke County)

Girls awards

Player of the Year: London Thompson (Lumberton)

Coach of the Year: Ronshau Cole (Pinecrest)

Boys All-SAC team

Tyrell Almond (Pinecrest)

Jamaan Bailey (Pinecrest)

Isaiah Bostick (Scotland)

Jaquante Harris (Hoke County)

Dakari Johnson (Hoke County)

Jason Jones (Pinecrest)

Stephon Lloyd (Lumberton)

Silas Love (Hoke County)

Brion McLaurin (Seventy-First)

Jordan McNeill (Lumberton)

Justin McRae (Scotland)

Kyler Page (Purnell Swett)

Xavier Pettigrew (Richmond)

Niem Ratliffe (Scotland)

Jaleel Ray (Hoke County)

Calvin Washington (Jack Britt)

Girls All-SAC team

Madison Canady (Lumberton)

Malika Dailey (Pinecrest)

Destiny Hardin (Lumberton)

Ashara Hayes (Jack Britt)

Keionna Love (Richmond)

Mahogany Matthews (Hoke Couty)

Sara McIntosh (Pinecrest)

Keayna McLaughlin (Pinecrest)

Nakyra Mitchell (Purnell Swett)

Lauren Moore (Jack Britt)

Nyela Nick (Seventy-First)

Rachel O’Neil (Lumberton)

Amaya Pegues (Scotland)

Gloria Smith (Seventy-First)

Allexis Swiney (Richmond)

London Thompson (Lumberton)

Love https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_key.jpg Love Pettigrew https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_zay-1-.jpg Pettigrew Swiney https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_swiney2-1.jpg Swiney

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.