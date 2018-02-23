Raider football sees impressive turnout at ‘State of the Program’ event

Leon Hargrove, Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond junior wideouts Bobby Terry, left, and Malik Stanback, center, listen as head football coach Bryan Till speaks on the importance of the newly named leadership council at Thursday night’s state of the program event. Leon Hargrove, Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond junior wideouts Bobby Terry, left, and Malik Stanback, center, listen as head football coach Bryan Till speaks on the importance of the newly named leadership council at Thursday night’s state of the program event.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team’s coaching staff called on the community to show its support as the program takes the next step towards achieving every short- and long-term goal that has been set.

And Raider Nation answered.

On Thursday, head football coach Bryan Till stood in front of a healthy-sized crowd in the school cafeteria — at a podium next to a projector screen — and talked to those in attendance about what’s next for the Raiders. The “State of the Program” event was scheduled so that everyone in Richmond County could be on the same page moving forward.

“I was really impressed with the turnout,” Till said. “A lot of the folks who called and said they would come showed up and that means a lot. I think this was a great way to start this (year) and get the word out.”

During the meeting, Till introduced the team’s new leadership council — a handpicked group of 12 players who will soon undergo a 10-week training process that will help them learn how to speak to their teammates and handle certain situations that may arise during a season.

The dozen selected: sophomore Noah Altman, sophomore Brian Bowden, sophomore Jaheim Covington, freshman Caleb Hood, sophomore Jahan Jones, sophomore Xavion Lindsey, junior Jake Ransom, junior Isaiah Ratliff, junior Malik Stanback, freshman C.J. Tillman, junior Bobby Terry and sophomore Joerail White.

“We’re really confident in those guys,” he said. “We tried to mix up guys who had playing time, guys who have influence on their teammates and some of the younger guys we want to develop into (leaders). I think we’ve got a really good mix.

“I feel like they’re responsible enough to be here and do what we ask them to do, and that’s the biggest thing,” he added.

Other topics that were discussed included the team’s upcoming schedule (spring practices, summer workouts, etc.), different things community members can do to help out, players having their physicals on file and the importance of everyone doing their part so the Raiders can be successful for many seasons to come.

“I don’t think you can overstate how important this is because this thing is so much bigger than the kids who are involved year in and year out,” he explained. “Unless somebody shows them, they really have no reason to know a lot of the stuff we talked about tonight. So I hope everybody leaves here with a lot more information and a better understanding of how much, not just the help we need, but how influential they are in these kids’ lives.”

