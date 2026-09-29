Raiders lose to Rams 35-0

ROCKINGHAM — Monday just wasn’t the day for Richmond Senior’s offense. They were outmatched by the Rolesville Rams and fell 35-0. The game marked the first time this season in which the Raiders were not able to get on the board.

Marley Emerson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines for Rolesville, throwing for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 81.2% of his passes. Jace Adams was another key player, rushing for 71 yards and 1 score on only 7 carries.

Richmond Senior has been struggling for a while as they’ve lost five of their last six contests, dating back to last year. That leaves them at a 1-4 record this season. As for Rolesville, their record currently sits at 2-2-1.

Richmond Senior and Rolesville should be looking forward to their upcoming games as both have a sizable advantage in the MaxPreps North Carolina Rankings. The Raiders will challenge Pine Forest at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with a big rank advantage (#45 vs. #227).