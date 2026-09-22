Raiders lose to Titans 27-8

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior came into this one having lost three straight on the road dating back to last season. They went ahead and made it four, dropping their record to 1-3 in the process. They lost to the West Forsyth Titans on the road by a 27-8 margin on Friday. Having soared to a lofty 67 points in the game before, the Raiders couldn’t push the score so high this time.

As for West Forsyth, they have been on a roll lately: they’ve won 11 of their last 13 games, dating back to last year. That gives them a 4-1 record this season. Those wins came thanks in part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 33.0 points over those games.

West Forsyth’s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zayden Hairston, who rushed for 70 yards and 1 touchdown, and also caught 1 score. The game marked Hairston’s third in a row with at least one rushing touchdown. Jailyn Moore was another key player, picking up 118 receiving yards and 1 TD.

Richmond Senior and West Forsyth will both get a bit of extra prep time before their next matchups. The next time the Raiders see the field they’ll take on Rolesville at 6:30 p.m. on the 28th. As for West Forsyth, their break will end when they face East Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. on October 2.