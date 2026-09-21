UNCP tops No. 9 Valdosta State in shootout

PEMBROKE — Signature wins can go a long way toward helping a college football team achieve its postseason goals and UNC Pembroke is no exception. Thanks to a dominant rushing attack, the Braves overcame a 17-point deficit to earn a 44-41 win over No. 9 Valdosta State Saturday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“It was a fun football game,” UNCP football coach Mark Hall said. “We got it to where we thought we were going to get it which if you guys talk to me ever before we play good teams, I always say it’s going to be in the last five minutes and the team that performs the best in the last five minutes is going to win the game.”

UNCP (3-1) is now 4-1 against Valdosta State (3-1) all-time.

UNCP quarterback Josh Ehrlich was highly effective in this game, throwing for 285 yards and two touchdowns and running for 100 yards and another touchdown. Running back Jake Davids was explosive, finishing with 87 yards and a touchdown on only five carries.

Malik Brown was the team’s top receiver with three catches for 91 yards.

“It’s not me,” Davids said. “It’s the O-line, I was just running through the holes. I mean, realistically, our offense hasn’t been playing up to the standard that we wanted to and I think why, even obviously winning but winning to this extent, putting up how many points we put up, I think that was a good sign for everybody.”

In total, UNCP ended the game with 257 rushing yards, their best output so far this season.

“I think it was just a mindset,” Hall said. “It’s been kind of noted that we haven’t played up to our standard for the first three weeks. We were struggling a little bit on offense and I think people were used to us scoring. We averaged 38.5 points over three years here and then all of a sudden, we get to the point where we’re not scoring. We challenged our football team and said we’re going to try to run through people’s face.”

The Braves’ Rashad Dockery moved the ball down the field in the first quarter with a 23-yard run. This helped set up a rushing touchdown by Malik Brown on a reverse with 4:23 left in the first quarter. The Blazers responded when quarterback Champ Harris had an 18-yard run to the 50 yard line. Later in the drive, running back Shawn Paschall exploded for a 36-yard touchdown run with 2:49 on the clock to tie the game at 7-7.

Valdosta State maintained the momentum by forcing a turnover on downs with 0:40 left in the first quarter, keeping the score tied going into the second quarter. However, that didn’t last as Justin Franklin found Joel Houedenou for a 27-yard touchdown only 47 seconds into the next period, putting the Blazers up 14-7.

After UNCP’s drive stalled, Paschall had another explosive run for Valdosta State, running for 45 yards this time. Champ Harris then found Jaheim Arnold for a 17-yard touchdown with 10:52 until the half, extending Valdosta State’s lead to 21-7.

UNCP responded when Ehrlich connected with Brown for a 65-yard completion with 9:40 left until the half. But the Braves couldn’t punch it in and Jared Navidad made a 25-yard field goal with 8:28 left in the half, making it 21-10 Valdosta State.

After the next Blazers drive ended in a fumble, Ehrlich threw a pick-six with 6:02 left in the half, stretching Valdosta State’s lead to 27-10.

The next drive went smoother for the Braves. After clutch first-down receptions by Logan Cook and Donnez Alford, Davids ran it in for a touchdown with 1:56 to go in the half, pulling UNCP to within a 27-17 score.

The Braves’ Justin Foreman delivered a big hit with 1:33 to go to bring up fourth down for the Blazers. After the punt, Ehrlich and Avery Curtis connected on a 47-yard catch before Ehrlich ran it for another 20. UNCP was forced to settle for a field goal though, making it 27-20 with 14 seconds left, which remained the score going into halftime.

To start the third quarter, UNCP moved the ball before having to settle for a Navidad field goal with 7:04 on the clock, as the Braves now trailed 27-23 where the score would remain for the rest of the third quarter.

After a missed field goal by the Blazers, Ehrlich found Jonathan Barnett for a Braves touchdown with 13:25 to go, putting the Braves up 30-27. That didn’t last though, as Jaheim Arnold caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Harris with 12:26 to go, making it 34-30 Blazers.

The offensive fireworks continued as Jake Davids broke through with a 53-yard run before Ehrlich and Alford connected on a 22-yard touchdown with 11:41 remaining to make it 37-34 UNCP. The ensuing Valdosta State drive ended with a clutch interception by Britton Pascoe with 10:14 to play, returning it to the 17.

“(The interception) means a lot but at the end of the day, it’s about my team,” Pascoe said. “It’s about helping the team win. That’s what means the most to me, winning.”

On the ensuing drive, following a clutch first-down reception by UNCP fullback Jackson Karcher, Ehrlich ran it in for a touchdown with 9:23 left, making it 44-34 with 9:23 to play.

Paschall had one more huge play for Valdosta State, running it 45 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Braves’ lead to 44-41 with 6:52 to go.

While it was a shootout, the defense had one more clutch defensive play up its sleeve as Isi Etute got a sack with 42 seconds left to put the nail in the coffin.

Despite the big play, Etute was more interested that they won, rather than his big play.

“(Getting a ranked win) means a lot,” Etute said. “It’s important that we carry the momentum into next week, just not letting off the gas for any opponent that we face for the rest of the season so it’s really important that we got this win.”

UNCP hosts Monroe at 1 p.m. Saturday.