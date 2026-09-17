Local 14-year-old racer eyes $25K grand prize

RICHMOND COUNTY — A local 14-year-old micro sprint racer has advanced to the Top 10 in the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition, moving one step closer to a $25,000 grand prize that could fuel his national racing dreams.

Liam Kane is now rallying support from his hometown community to secure a spot in the Top 5. Voting is currently open to the public on the Youth Athlete of the Year website.

“What I love most about racing is the competition and always trying to get better,” said Kane in his Athlete of the Year bio. “I love being behind the wheel, pushing myself, and seeing all the work we put in during the week pay off at the track. I also love the people I’ve met through racing. Some of my best friends are people I race against every weekend. There’s nothing better than being at the track, racing hard, and having fun doing what I love.”

For Kane, racing is a family-driven, hands-on pursuit. Beyond his time behind the wheel, the young driver spends hours working under the hood to maintain his car and master the mechanical side of the sport.

That dedication paid off during his debut at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout, where he defied expectations by making the qualifier in three distinct classes.

“Winning would mean so much because it would help me keep chasing my goals in racing,” Kane said. “One of my biggest goals is to go back to Tulsa and make the Main Event. The first time I went, I made the qualifier in three classes, and that showed me that I could compete there.”

The $25,000 prize would directly fund Kane’s rising career, covering essential racing expenses, updated safety equipment, and the heavy travel costs required to compete at the highest tier of youth motorsports.

“Winning would help us have the equipment and resources to go back better prepared and give me a chance to be really competitive,” Kane added. “It would also mean a lot to know that my hometown and the people in Richmond County were behind me.”

Residents and racing fans alike can cast their ballots daily to help Kane advance in the national standings at https://athleteoftheyear.org/2026/liam-f68d