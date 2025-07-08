ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Speedway announced Monday that it is pausing the Crown 9 Championship, its flagship grassroots racing series.

“This is not an easy announcement to make. At this time, we are pausing the Crown 9 Championship — our signature grassroots racing series that has meant so much to us, our racers and our fans,” read a post on the speedway’s official Facebook page.

The statement acknowledged the disappointment shared by fans and participants, while expressing gratitude to those who have supported the series throughout its course.

“We sincerely apologize to our drivers, spectators and the community who have supported this series with unwavering passion. Your dedication helped build something truly special at The Rock, and for that, we are incredibly grateful,” the post continued.

The announcement comes as Rockingham Speedway remains on the market, which was listed for sale in May following a successful return of NASCAR at the Rock on Easter weekend.

“As for the elephant in the room — yes, the track is still for sale. And yes, we want it to continue. To thrive. To grow. To become everything it was meant to be. We believe in the legacy and potential of Rockingham Speedway, and we know it’s a place where the right vision can take root and flourish,” the statement read.

Earlier this year, in February, Track Manager Dustin Russell and Race Director Matt Russell discussed the upcoming Crown 9 season in a video posted on Facebook. Matt Russell also confirmed that announcer Steve Logan would return and praised the work being done to prepare for a strong race year.

No date has been given for when — or if — the Crown 9 Championship will return.