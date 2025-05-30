Opened in 1965, Rockingham Speedway began as a flat oval before renovations in 1969 transformed it into its distinctive D-shape with high-banked turns. (File photo)

ROCKINGHAM — Following a successful return by the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series during Easter weekend, Rockingham Speedway is up for sale once again.

The Easter weekend races marked a milestone for The Rock, as they brought back the Craftsman Truck Series for the first NASCAR National Series race since 2013 and drew over 25,000 fans for a sold-out Xfinity Series race.

CBRE, a real estate investment firm, has listed the property, although no asking price has been disclosed.

The listing also revealed that Rockingham officials are seeking additional funding to elevate the track to NASCAR Cup Series standards.

“In 2025, The Rock has requested an additional 12M in appropriations from the NC General Assembly for additional track and infrastructure improvements to get The Rock ‘cup ready’ for a potential NASCAR Cup Race in 2026 or 2027,” said the listing.

As of now, NASCAR has not announced its racing schedules for 2026 or 2027.

Opened in 1965, Rockingham Speedway became a staple of American motorsports. It hosted legendary moments such as Dale Earnhardt’s Winston Cup Championship and the returns of drivers like Kasey Kahne and Mark Martin. Originally a flat oval, it was reshaped in 1969 into its signature D-shape with high-banked turns.

Though NASCAR’s Cup Series departed in 2004, the venue continued to host Truck Series races until 2012. In the years that followed, ownership changes and neglect left the speedway in disrepair. A turning point came in 2019 when Rockingham Properties, LLC acquired the facility and began renovating efforts.

With the help of a $9 million state renovation grant in 2021, the speedway underwent extensive upgrades, including track repaving, grandstand replacement, stadium lighting installation and modernization of race facilities. By 2023, the track was again active, featuring events like the Myrtle Beach Drift Series.

In January, The Rock welcomed fans back with a NASCAR organizational test, offering a preview of the races set for April.

According to CBRE’s listing, highway and Amtrak upgrades are in the works.

“Additional plans are underway to turn US Highway 1 into a four-lane expressway throughout Richmond County, bypassing all of the existing stoplights, making access to the racetrack convenient for race fans… Future Amtrak expansion plans are underway which could shuttle race fans from Washington D.C. down to Savannah, GA, and in between to The Rock for future races,” said the company’s listing.

Reach Ana Corral at [email protected]