FAIRMONT —The Lady Scots softball team beat the Lumberton Pirates by a score of 13-2 (mercy rule after five innings) on Monday afternoon at Fairmont High School to advance to the Championship Game of the Robeson County Slugfest. Scotland beat Red Springs in a 23-0 final during the first round of the tournament on Saturday morning.

The Scots got five of their runs in the top of the first inning, one in the second and seven in the fourth while the Pirates got both of their runs in the bottom of the first. Scotland outhit Lumberton 10-0 while the game totaled six errors (four for the Pirates and two for the Scots).

Addison Ratley led the Scots in RBIs with three while going 1-3 from the batters box with a run scored. Three other Scots had two RBIs: Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue and Kinsey Hamilton. Ramsey Hale and Hamilton were the two Scotland hitters to register multiple hits as they had two apiece.

Avery Stutts pitched all five innings and allowed two runs, neither of which were earned. Stutts had 11 strikeouts against zero walks. She threw 65 pitches (47 strikes) to the 18 batters she faced.

The Scots will face East Columbus on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The game will take place back at Fairmont High School.