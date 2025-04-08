RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond lost against Hoke County back in March, and unfortunately they wound up with the same result on Friday. The Raiders fell just short of the Bucks by a score of 3-2. That’s two games in a row now that the Raiders have lost by just one run.

Madee Pearson was a force to be reckoned with on the mound despite the final result: she struck out 11 batters over six innings while giving up just two earned (and one unearned) runs off eight hits. She has been consistent : she hasn’t given up more than two walks in five consecutive appearances.

At the plate, Jakayla Steele was cooking despite her team’s loss, going 1-for-3 with one home run. The team also got some help courtesy of Trinity Lockhart, who went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases.

This is the second loss in a row for Richmond and nudges their season record down to 6-10. Even worse, they were so close both times: the losses came by an average of only one runs. As for Hoke County, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 13-4.