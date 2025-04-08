RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond barely beat Caldwell Academy the last time the pair played, but that sure wasn’t the case this time around. The Raiders’ pitcher stepped up to hand the Eagles a 10-0 shutout on Saturday. That’s two games straight that the Raiders have won by exactly ten runs.

Evan Hodges was a major factor while hitting and pitching. He didn’t allow a single earned run and allowed only one hit over five innings pitched. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in strikeouts (five). He was also big at the plate, scoring a run and stealing a base while going 2-for-3.

In other batting news, Richmond got a massive performance out of Caden Nolan, who scored a run while going 2-for-2. That’s the most hits Nolan has posted since back in March. William Phifer also deserves some recognition as he brought in his first RBI of the season.

Richmond has been performing incredibly well recently as they’ve won eight of their last nine matches. That’s provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. The victories came thanks in part to their hitting performance across that stretch, as they averaged 7.0 runs over those games. As for Caldwell Academy, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-10.

Both squads are looking forward to the support of their home crowds in their upcoming games. Richmond will welcome Triton at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. As for Caldwell Academy, they will look to defend their home field on the 14th against Providence Day at 4:00 p.m.