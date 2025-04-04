We’re lucky to have more female sports stars than ever. But in terms of athletic participation, American girls are still considerably less likely to play a sport than boys. Each year, boys get about 1.13 million more sports opportunities than girls.

As someone who has spent a career studying the impact of athletics on mental and physical health, I see a strong correlation between this disparity and a troubling trend. In recent years, girls have experienced substantial declines in mental health relative to boys. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of girls who felt persistently sad or hopeless increased from 36% to 57%, nearly double the number for boys.

Boosting the number of girls in sports could go a long way toward improving their mental and physical health, along with their general well-being.

A recent report from the Women’s Sports Foundation looked at data from several academic studies. Mental health disorders were 1.5 to 2.5 times less common for girls who currently play a sport compared to those who never have. Girls who participate in athletics also reported significantly higher levels of meaning and purpose, as well as stronger peer relationships.

As a doctor and former collegiate athlete myself, I can attest that sports are a great way to help young people develop emotional resilience. Whether it’s learning a new skill, working through a tough loss, or coming back from an injury, young athletes learn what it’s like to become goal-oriented and overcome setbacks in a supportive environment that is challenging and fun.

The gender disparity in athletic participation points to an opportunity. More sports involvement can help girls improve their physical and emotional health.

Most forms of physical activity will have a positive impact, but studies suggest some will do more good than others.

For example, an extensive study in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings looked at the impact on longevity of eight popular sports. As compared to participants who remained sedentary, everyone who took up a sport experienced health benefits. But tennis came in first by a wide margin, increasing life expectancy by 9.7 years, ahead of badminton, soccer, and cycling.

A separate study found that just three hours of racquet sports (specifically tennis, badminton and squash — and not pickleball) a week reduces a person’s risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 56% — and the risk of death from all causes by 47%. A 2016 study found that college students who trained at tennis for 90 minutes a week had lower levels of anxiety and depression.

Tennis has no shortage of female role models who have overcome personal challenges. Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, has spoken about her struggles with body image, and Coco Gauff, the third-ranked WTA player at just 20, has talked about her mental health challenges. Their openness helps make them inspirational figures.

Whatever sport a girl chooses, it will have a positive impact on her health, while building confidence, self-sufficiency, and discipline. Closing the gender gap in sports participation could go a long way toward ensuring young boys and girls can develop skills to live healthy and rewarding lives.

Brian Hainline, MD is Immediate Past President of the United States Tennis Association and recently transitioned from the NCAA as their Chief Medical Officer. He co-chaired the International Olympic Committee Consensus Meetings on both Pain Management in Elite Athletes and Mental Health in Elite Athletes. Brian is Clinical Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.