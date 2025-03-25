RICHMOND COUNTY — While Richmond’s win against Hoke County wasn’t quite the blowout it was the last time the pair played, they still came out on top. Richmond never let Hoke County get on the board and left with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. The Raiders haven’t had any issues with the Bucks recently, as the game was their ninth consecutive win against them.

The result came thanks to Jason Walker’s shutout, as he gave up just two hits and racked up eight Ks. He also tossed no walks, which is notable because Richmond is 2-1 when he allows at most two walks, but 2-4 otherwise.

At the plate, Caden Nolan was incredible, getting on base in all three of his plate appearances with one home run and one stolen base. That home run marked the first that he launched this season.

Richmond’s victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Hoke County, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 1-8.

Softball

Richmond’s game on Friday was a loss, but they didn’t let that memory haunt them on Saturday. They had just enough and edged out the Northside – Pinetown Panthers 9-8. This was a revenge game for the Raiders: when they faced off against the Panthers on Friday, they had to take a 22-7 defeat.

Kinsie Lyerly and Jakayla Steele did most of the damage at the plate: Lyerly went a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBI, one run, and one double, while Steele scored four runs while going 4-for-4. Those four RBI gave Lyerly a new career-high. Mikayla English also deserves some recognition as she hit her first double of the season.

Richmond always had someone on base and finished the game having posted an OBP of .583. That was just more of the same: They’ve now posted an OBP of .519 or higher in five consecutive matchups.

Richmond’s win ended an eight-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 4-7. As for Northside – Pinetown, the loss snapped their winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 6-3 record.