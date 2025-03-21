RICHMOND COUNTY — Winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Richmond). They walked away with a 9-4 victory over the Montgomery Central Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Raiders haven’t had any issues with the Timberwolves recently, as the game was their third consecutive win against them.

Devin Haynes made a splash no matter where he played. On the mound, he struck out seven batters over four innings while giving up just one earned (and one unearned) run off three hits (and only one walk). He has been consistent recently: he hasn’t given up more than one earned run in three consecutive appearances. He was also solid in the batter’s box, scoring a run and stealing Two bases. while going 2-for-4. That run marked the first that he scored this season.

In other batting news, Richmond let Landon Taylor and Drew Gause run wild. Taylor scored two runs and stole Two bases. while going 1-for-3, while Gause scored a run and stole a base while getting on base in two of his four plate appearances. Gause also brought in an RBI, marking his first of the season.

Richmond kept the outfield on their toes and finished the game with 11 hits. That’s the most hits they’ve managed all season.

The victory got Richmond back to even at 5-5. As for Montgomery Central, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-3.