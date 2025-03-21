RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond was handed a 17-run loss in their previous outing, but that didn’t affect their clutch gene on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 11-10 victory over the Lee County Yellow Jackets. The Raiders have seen this before: They got the W the last time they saw the Yellow Jackets, too.

Richmond let Hayden Robinson and Mikayla English run wild. Robinson scored a run while going 3-for-4, while English scored three runs while getting on base in three of her four plate appearances. That’s the most runs English has posted since back in March of 2024. Kalynn McCormick was another key player, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and one double.

Richmond was getting hits left and right and finished the game having posted a batting average of .379. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lee County only posted a batting average of .226.

Richmond’s record now sits at 3-6. As for Lee County, their record now sits at 2-5.