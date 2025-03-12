The Scotland boys tennis team dropped two games on the road to Pinecrest Tuesday afternoon. The Scots won two doubles matchups in the second contest.

SOUTHERN PINES —The Scotland boys tennis team started their 2025 season with a doubleheader on the road against the Pinecrest Patriots on Tuesday afternoon. The Scots lost both games, dropping the first matchup by a score of 9-0 and the second contest by a score of 7-2. Scotland falls to 0-2 (0-2 in conference games) on the season with the two losses while the Patriots improve to 5-1 (5-0 against conference opponents) with the two wins as they extend their winning streak to five games.

The Scots’ two matchup wins in the second game came out of the first and second doubles pairings. Scotland won the first doubles matchup 8-4 and the second doubles matchup 8-5. The Scotland participants were not available on MaxPreps as of this writing.

In the first game, the best Scotland did in any particular matchup was the first doubles matchup against Preston House and Jack Hage. The Scots lost that matchup 8-2.

Scotland will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they travel to face the Richmond Raiders (currently 0-3 on the season). The contest will start at 4 p.m.