WILLIAMSTON—The St. Andrews University Western Equestrian Team wrapped up their season with a terrific performance at their final show of the year, held at Martin Community College on Friday and Saturday. The Knights earned multiple top placements and regional championships over the course of the competition.

The Knights were named the High Point Team on Friday with Luke Rogers earning the title of High Point Rider. Individual highlights are below:

· Beginner Horsemanship: Julia King took third place.

· Rookie Horsemanship: Starr Benton finished in fifth place.

· Level 1 Horsemanship: Savannah Hutto came in first place.

· Level 2 Horsemanship: Luke Rogers got first place.

· Ranch Riding: Rogers added another first place finish.

· Open Horsemanship: Chase Summerville finished in third while Jerica Bozio got fourth.

· Reining: Summerville took second place.

Saturday’s highlights for the Knights at the Western Regionals include:

· Rookie Regional Champion: Grace Gerberry

· Level 1 Regional Champion: Luke Rogers

· Level 1 Top 5: Gabrielle Wall

· Level 2 Regional Champion: Lily Roman, who was also awarded the Senior Leadership Award

· Level 2 Regional Reserve Champion: Olivia Boyette

· Open Regional Champion: Chase Summerville

· Open Reining Regional Champion: Chase Summerville

· Senior Sportsmanship Award: Jerica Bozio

Head Coach Carla Wennberg was proud of her team’s performances at the competition. She was thrilled with the energy and effort displayed by her team, especially from the senior class.

“This weekend was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our riders,” Wennberg said. “Each of them brought their best to the arena and it was incredible to see their efforts rewarded. I’m especially proud of the leadership and sportsmanship displayed by our seniors, who have set a high standard for the future of this program.”

The team and individual qualifiers advance to the Semi-Finals, which will be held in Logan Township, New Jersey. They will take place over a three-day period from March 14-16.