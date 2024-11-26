RICHMOND COUNTY — With a playoff game on the line, Richmond rose to the challenge on Friday. They came out on top against the Clayton Comets by a score of 24-13. Winning may never get old, but the Raiders sure are getting used to it with their ninth in a row.

Richmond’s victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those victories were due in large part to their defensive effort, having only surrendered 10.4 points per game. As for Clayton, their loss dropped their record down to 10-2.

Richmond will be playing in front of their home fans against Rolesville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. One thing working in Rolesville’s favor is that they have posted at least 31 points in their last eight matches. Clayton does not have any more games scheduled as of now.

Everything came up roses for Rolesville against Pinecrest on Friday as the team secured a 45-8 victory. The result was nothing new for the Rams, who have now won ten games by 35 points or more so far this season.

Rolesville’s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trenten Pressley, who rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. Those 73 rushing yards gave Pressley a new career-high. Another passer making a difference was Braden Atkinson, who threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was Rolesville’s imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. Xavier Lewis was especially locked on to Pinecrest’s QB and sacked him twice. Rolesville got some further help from Jovon Wright: he picked up a sack, made nine total tackles (3.0 for loss), and defended a pass.

