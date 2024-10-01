Hinson Lake run demonstrates community in suffering by giving donations to Hurricane Helene victims

ROCKINGHAM — More than 400 athletes put their bodies to the test as part of the 17th annual Hinson Lake 24 Hour Ultra Classic.

As part of the event, competitors attempted to do as many laps as their bodies would allow over a 24-hour period with the winner Zac Godfrey clocking more than 100 miles in one day.

“I have a set point where I would walk for a minute and a half, then run. I would do that twice and have these little marks I would hit to keep me on track. You just kind of zone out. After a while, you just become braindead. That’s the best way to put it … It’s just suffering,” said Godrey, who traveled with his wife and 2-year-old child to compete in the event.

Hinson Lake 24 Hour Utra Classic Organizer said this year’s event set a record in overall attendance with more 430 participants. Lindstand credited a great group of volunteers and support among the running community for making the ultra marathon an annual tradition in Richmond County.

“Many hands make light work. It goes very smoothly because of all of the help I get. If you do any research on this type of event – 24-hour events – they’re geared toward elite runners. They cost $150 to $250 bucks just to get in. We charge $35. They come in, they get a shirt, a coffee mug or glass and they get all the food they can eat while they’re out there. It’s just a great cause and it’s become a family reunion for most people,” Lindstram said.

On the women’s side, Michelle Gray from the Runners from Hell Ultra Team took first place as the only female competitor to clear 100 miles. Gray said she ran the race in honor of Bill Keane, who recently passed away and the Hinson Lake 24 Hour Ultra Marathon was one of his favorite events to compete in each year.

“His whole family is here. It’s all for Bill. This was his favorite race, and he passed away a couple of years ago. It’s my second year (at Hinson Lake) … Jerry is outstanding. Every volunteer is outstanding. The race is outstanding. The course is outstanding. I saw a fox, and a shooting star. I could do without the snakes, but everything else was great,” Gray said.

Altough a tradition since 2007, the events of Hurricane Helene shifted the focus of this year’s run. The weather did not dappen the race. In fact, the hurricane dodged the event entirely. However, with so much suffering taking place in Western North Carolina, event organizers and Richmond County Operation Fix began a supply drive to assist pet owners impacted by the floods.

“They supply a lot of the help. We ask the runners to donate pet supplies … There is going to be over a ton of dog food and litter. What they’re planning on doing is because of the flooding in Western North Carolina they’re going to take all of that food and donate it to the animals,” Lindstrand said.

Jerry Lindstrand