Regular season wraps up next Thursday

The Anson High School Lady Bearcat Volleyball Team managed to fit in a pair of victories before Hurricane Helene’s arrival postponed multiple AHS athletic activities.

Before the impromptu break, the Bearcats picked up a pair of victories over Piedmont and Chesterfield, gathering a bit of momentum in the final week of regular season action.

After wrapping up the previous week with a 3-0 sweep of Forest Hills, the Lady Bearcats got back to work Tuesday with another sweep – this time at the expense of the Piedmont Lady Panthers (5-11). After suffereing a 25-11 blowout in the first set, the Piedmont made a game of it in the second, nearly matching Anson point-for-point until eventually succumbing 25-22. Piedmont did not have the same success in the third, falling 25-17 and dropping their record to 5-10. Anson, meanwhile, improved to 10-4. Anson senior middle blocker Alena Baxter had a team-leading 10 kills, followed by outside hitter Brooklyn Miles and Lauren Lomax, who each had 5. Miles also had a team-leading, followed by libero Hannah Austin’s 3, then Baxter and Lomax, who each had a pair. Defensively, middle blocker Eva Hyatt had three blocks while Austin and Allie Steagall finished the night tied for digs with 14 each.

A day later, the Chesterfield Lady Golden Rams (4-4) gave Anson a bit of a scare – taking the first set in extra sets 27025 – before the Lady Bearcats settled in to take the next three sets 25-21, 25-11 and 25-19. Baxter ended the night with a team-leading 14 kills, followed by Miles with 8 and Steagall with 7. Miles also had a team-leading 6 aces, followed by Steagall (3) and Baxter (2). Defensively, Steagall had a team-leading 22 digs, followd by Miles (17) and Austin (12). Hyatt had a pair of blocks. With the win, the Lady Bearcats improved to 11-4.

The Lady Bearcats return to the hardwood Monday, looking to avenge a five-set loss to Parkwood (11-4), then wrap up the week with road games against Monroe (2-8) and Central Academy (6-11) Wednesday and Thursday respectively.