Hamlet Post 49 celebrates successful season at Thursday’s banquet

Dignitaries from Rockingham, Hamlet and Dobbins Heights came out to honor the American Legion Hamlet Post 49 Baseball Team during a ceremony Thursday evening.

Following what many consider the 49ers’ best season in 30 years, local officials as well as dozens of fans, friends and family members honored Hamlet Post 49 and placed their Area II championship trophy inside Post 49’s its hallowed trophy case.

“We really accomplished a lot this year. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re going to come back next year just as strong. We have a couple of guys that are aging out, and can’t play with us next year,” said Post 49 coach Chip Gordon, before recognizing J.D. Scrabrough, Austin Mooring and James Eason, who will age out of the program next season.

Hamlet Post 49 ended its season with a 24-7 record, including capturing its first Area II title in 30 years. They ended the season with a 6-3 loss to 2023 state champion Garner, who would go on to lose to 2024 state champion Wayne County in the semifinals.

“Thank you to everybody that’s been part of this and helped make this program a success. We’ve been a part of this for four years. We still have a long way to go. With the support of our community, parents, city council, [Eddie Martin] and the Legion, we can really put Hamlet where it used to be back in the day. These boys here really got it started. It was fun to watch, and fun to look up there and see 300 fans at every home game. That was a fun environment to coach in, and I know [the players] sure enjoyed playing in it.” Gordon said.

Although receiving plenty of accolades from the community, Coach Gordon was not going to let the ceremony end without reciprocating the by presenting a plaque of appreciation to Eddie Martin, a member of the Hamlet City Council and Hamlet American Legion Post 49. Along his many services to the team, Martin arranged a police escort for the 49ers to the state tournament, and their return home.

“I appreciate it very much, it’s very nice. I do what I do, and we’ve been doing this for four years trying to build this team up. This year, you boys put us on the map. What I’ve done, I don’t want to take any credit because I could not do it without the people in our town, throughout the county – everywhere. They helped a lot, believe it or not. I do appreciate it and will treasure [the plaque],” Martin said.