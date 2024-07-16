Extra inning fireworks lift Post 49 to victory in Memorial Field finale

HAMLET – Hamlet Post 49 captured the Area II title after a bit of extra-inning heroics from outfielder J.D. Scarbrough in a 7-6 victory over Wilmington Post 10 Monday night.

With both teams wearing down in the eighth inning, and catcher Evan Hodges in scoring position, Scarbrough just needed to put the ball in play but that is easier said than done.

“I was just trying to find a good pitch to hit. I wasn’t trying to let the situation get too big. I needed to stay calm. I got a good pitch to hit, and I hit it,” Scarbrough said.

Although an outfield error negated Scarbrough’s RBI, Hodges took full advantage of the blunder. In the excitement, Hodges accidentally ignored Coach Chip Gordon’s signal to stop at third base. It all worked out in the end as he reached home long before the throw, provoking a roar from the home crowd as Hamlet emptied its dugout in celebration.

“[Gordon] was sending me (to third) but when I saw the ball go into the people’s house over there, I kept going. I ran through a stop sign, but that’s OK. It was a good outcome,” Hodges said.

While late-inning heroics stole the show Monday night, it was Hamlet Post 49’s workman-life efficiency that ultimately made the difference. Second baseman James Eason had a team-leading three hits after going 3-5 on the night, followed closely by third baseman Isaac Hinshaw, who went 2-2. However, Scarbrough, outfielder John Carre, designated hitter Jacob Williams and shortstop Maddox Locklear found the ball when it mattered most as the quartet tied for the team lead in RBIs with one each.

“I’m just seeing the ball a lot better right now. I just sit back and take what they give me. It’s just confidence. When I get my confidence back up, I see the ball a lot better,” Hinshaw said.

Hamlet’s workman-like efficiency was not only on display inside the batter’s box. On the mound, Jason Walker quietly put in six and two-thirds innings of work. Walker kept the ball in the strikeout zone for more than half of his pitches. He ended the night with three strikeouts but allowed only two walks. Walker used every pitch to attack the batter and relied on his defense to back him up when batters made contact.

“My defense played amazing. It was not a very high strikeout game. I threw the ball in the zone. They made plays,” Walker said.

Thanks to Walker the 49ers’ defense, Wilmington remained scoreless until the fifth inning. While Hamlet’s defense remained on point, Wilmington’s did not and the 49ers took advantage of all five of their opponent’s five errors. Both teams seemed locked in a stalemate until the third inning, when Locklear scored on an infield error after Scarbrough put the ball in play. Another Scarbrough grounder forced another Wilmington error in the fifth, then Carre drove in Scarbrough with a chopper to center field. In the sixth, an infield error forced by a Hodges hit allowed Hinshaw to score to take Hamlet’s lead to 4-1 heading into the seventh inning.

Down, but not out, Wilmington silenced the home crowd after taking a 6-4 lead on what would have been their final at-bat. After Walker reached 90 pitches, and allowed four runs, Coach Gordon opted for reliever James Eason, who allowed another two runs to Wilmington before getting out of the inning. Walker described the next inning as an emotional rollercoaster as he watched his teammates from the dugout.

“It was dramatic. There were emotional swings. When you get six and two-thirds innings, and you’re up 4-1. They get a big run at the end of the game. It’s such a swing … Our guys did not give up. They came out with a lot of energy. They hit the ball, tied it up and Evan came in and pitched a great eighth inning, then we got the last run with JD. That’s baseball. It’s a game of ups and downs – an emotional experience – you have to love it,” Walker said.

As Hamlet buckled down in the seventh, Wilmington broke. The 49ers sent the game into extra innings with both of their seventh-inning runs coming after Wilmington walked the bases loaded, then walked two batters more for good measure. Hodges acted as Hamlet’s closer, relieving Hodges in the eighth and setting up the 49ers for the victory with a pair of strikeouts and forcing a ground out.

“That’s the mark of a championship team. [Wilmington] jumped out early, but we had them. We fell back behind and never backed down. We battled, got back in it, and tied it up. We did what we had to do to win right there in the eighth. That’s the mark of a good baseball team,” Coach Chip Gordon said. “… I feel great moving forward. We’ve done that all year long. We’ve been behind and never gave up. We do everything we can do to find a way to win. These guys are going to battle to the last out. I’m proud of them. I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish next week.”

With the win, the 49ers improve to 23-5 five and are on a three-game win streak heading into Saturday’s state tournament opener against Union County Post 535 in Cherryville. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.