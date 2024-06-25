HAMLET – Hamlet Post 49 pushed its winning streak to eight games in a row following Monday’s 9-0 shutout of Wadesboro.

As impressive as an eight-game streak may seem in American Legion baseball, the fact the 49ers have not allowed a run since demolishing Buggy Town 16-1 last Friday amplifies the accomplishment.

“When you have a really smart defense, it puts you in a really good position to get outs. That’s what I did tonight. [Shortstop James Eason] had a couple of good plays and it was the same with [first baseman Riley Brown]. They are two very smart baseball players. Whenever they are trying to come to me, I know where to put myself to get the out. That’s what we did,” said Post 49 catcher Jacob Williams, who made three plays at the plate Monday.

Hamlet had three pitchers combine for the shutout Monday. Starter Evan Hodges picked up the win. In five innings of work, he tallied seven strikeouts while allowing only one walk and four hits. With victory all but assured, and with Hodges nearing 70 pitches, Coach Chip Gordon opted to R Peed who earned a strikeout while allowing two walks and a hit, then went to B Fowler in the seventh, who allowed a hit and picked up a strikeout in clean-up action.

“I really wasn’t focused on strikeouts. I was just pitching for contact, but I guess I was blowing it by them. My pitches were on tonight, I just got blessed with some strikeouts,” Hodges said.

Offensively, the 49ers picked up their runs piecemeal with single runs in the first, second and third innings before an offensive explosion in the fifth seemed to seal the victory. A line drive by right fielder J.D. Scarbrough put the 49ers on the scoreboard in the first, then center fielder John Carre scored on an errant pitch in the second. In the third, a ground-ball single by Brown scored the first of his team-leading two RBIs. While not being able to match Brown in RBIs, third baseman Isaac Hinshaw made the most of his plate appearances with a pair of hits to match a pair of runs scored. Although showing some struggles with Wadesboro’s off-speed pitching in their previous encounter, Hinshaw seemed to having opposing pitchers’ timing down Monday.

“You just have to sit back, wait on it, and take what they give you,” Hinshaw said.

The 49ers hit paydirt just after the midway point of Monday’s contest. Patience at the plate paid off with Wadesboro allowing a bases-loaded walk to put one on the board in the fourth inning. A sacrifice flyball by Williams took the 49ers’ lead to 5-0, then a blooper by left fielder Landon Taylor drove in a pair of runs to all but seal the victory. Hamlet added a pair of insurance runs on a pair of ground-out RBIs by Brown and substitute center fielder Jeremiah Ritter.

With the victory, Hamlet Post 49 improved its record to 15-4. Although the 49ers secured a conference championship, and likely locked up home-field advantage throughout the postseason, they still believe they have unfinished business.

“There is no doubt in my mind, we can go out and beat anybody. We’ve taken some of the best guys to the seventh inning and had some heartbreakers. We’ve taken some of the best guys to the seventh inning and had some wins. We just have to all throw in together in the end. Don’t worry, we’re going to make a push to the state championship,” Williams said.

As for Wadesboro, despite only having one victory this season, they remain in contention for the postseason. After defeating Buggy Town 4-2 last Wednesday, a victory over Hope Mills Friday would lock up second place in the conference, and guarantee at least one postseason home game.

“They’re starting to put things together. We’re doing a lot of little things correctly. We’re feeling really good heading into the last week of the season,” Wadesboro coach Clint Davis said.

Although shutout, Wadesboro’s batters had a respectable game with catcher Jaxon West hitting 2-3, designated hitter Bryson Buchanan 1-2 and third baseman Blake Melton 1-3. During their win against Buggy Town Jared Horne, who was not in attendance Monday, had a career night. He tallied 13 strikeouts while batting 2-3. However, second baseman I Hatcher’s ground-ball RBI tied the game in the fourth and shifted momentum in Wadesboro’s favor.

“I made a mistake in the first inning. I had to get that run back, and I got it back. It seemed like the team built off of that and got some momentum,” Hatcher said. “We got a young team, but when we get everyone hyped up, they bow up a bit, and everyone plays the way they’re supposed to play.”

After allowing another run in the bottom of the fourth, Horne again tied the game on an errant pitch, then catcher Zach Schrump scored on another errant pitch in the sixth to take the lead. An error at third base later allowed Reese Harrington to score, and add an insurance run for Wadesboro’s first victory.

“Starting from scratch in our inaugural season, anytime you can pull a win out in American Legion baseball – that’s huge. We’re playing against much older competition. Most of the teams we’re playing have at least a few college players on their roster. We’re stacked with high school players. Any time we can grab a win we feel really good about it. We’re winning the right games,” Coach Davis said.