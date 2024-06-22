HAMLET – Hamlet Post 49 remains undefeated in conference play after halting a seventh-inning rally by Hope Mill Post 32 during Wednesday’s 7-5 victory.

An early offensive explosion by the 49ers, and a strong performance by starter Jason Walker gave Hamlet all of the distance they needed to pick up their 11th victory of the season as they enter the final month of play.

“That’s a pesky bunch. [Hope Mills] has been a thorn in our side ever since we started playing. Every year we split with them, because they’re a scrappy bunch that’s going to do everything it takes to win, like we are. That’s a good ballclub. They don’t go away. I’m proud of our guys for doing everything they had to do tonight,” Hamlet Post 49 coach Chip Gordon said.

After giving up a run to open the game, the 49ers responded with four runs opening their first at-bat with two outs. A groundout by third baseman Isaac Hinshaw scored outfielder J.D. Scarbrough, then a single by shortstop Evan Hodges brought in centerfielder Jason Eason. Second baseman Maddox Locklear, who tied Hodges for the team lead in RBIs with two each, picked up both of his on a single swing after driving in Hodges and catcher Riley Brown to take Hamlet’s lead to 4-1.

“I had two strikes on me, and I was trying to put the ball in play no matter what. He gave me an outside slider. I just threw my hands and made something happen,” Locklear said.

After rallying back to tie the game in the fifth 4-4, a passed ball resulted in two Hamlet runners reaching home with left fielder Landon Tayler reaching home in the scramble, then Eason dodging a throw to the plate to give the 49ers a 6-4 lead. Hope Mills scored again in the sixth, pulling within, but a sacrifice fly by Hodges during what would be Post 49’s final at-bat in the sixth provided all of the breathing room Hamlet would need.

On the mound, Walker had a solid night on the mound, tallying a pair of strikeouts before giving up two runs in the fifth. With his pitch-count nearing 100, Coach Gordon opted to reliever Dylan Tilson. Tilson picked up a strikeout but gave up a run in the sixth. Coach Gordon then opted for Eason, who opened the final inning with a pair of strikeouts before a game-deciding grounder to Hinshaw.

“It was just adrenaline. It was from the coaches knowing I could get in there and shut it down, and having my teammates behind me, knowing I could trust them to make a play. If it’s in the air, then they’ll go get it. I just had to get ahead in the count, throw strikes and be aggressive on the mound,” Eason said.

Although knowing Hope Mills’ potential for a comeback, Coach Gordon said he knew Eason and his defense could pull it off.

James came in and shut the door on them. I’m proud of Jason. I’m proud of Dylan. They did everything we asked them to do. We played great defense. I can’t say that enough. I think we got a lockdown defense. I trust these boys every single day. If there is a ball hit, then I feel there is a chance we’re going to get it,” Coach Gordon said.

With the win, Hamlet Post 49 improved to 11-4, then added another victory Friday with a 16-1 victory over Buggy Town Post 12. Hodges, Hinshaw and left fielder Carter Bean tied for the team lead in RBIs with the trio each driving in two. Brown picked up the victory with two strikeouts over two innings pitched, while Landon Taylor picked up three strikeouts in the same amount of innings and Robbie Peed picked up a single strikeout in his one inning of work. The 49ers host Jacksonville for a weekend double-header with games at 3 and 6 p.m. respectively and host Wadesboro Legion Monday with the first pitch set for 7 p.m.