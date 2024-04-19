RICHMOND — The Richmond Raiders continue building momentum ahead of the postseason with a sweep of Hoke County last Thursday.

Richmond cruised to victory, but No.1 doubles Jordan Jacobs and Will Whitley believe they are not done tallying W’s just yet.

“We’ve really grown as a team. We’re starting to get momentum. We have a tougher matchup [Friday], so it’s good to have momentum,” Whitely said.

In singles action, No.1 Jacobs demolished Hoke County’s best player 8-0. No. 2 Matthew Leggett had nearly an equally impressive performance with an 8-1 victory while No. 3 Brent Humann also won by an 8-1 margin. As for No. 4 and No. 5, Gavin Applewhite and Ben Lutz wrapped up their day without losing a set with 8-0 victories.

“We’re just trying to play our game, and play to our abilities,” Jacobs said.

The results did not change in doubles action with Whitely and Jacobs walking away with a clean sweep while Lutz and Humann also picked up a win. Although successful Thursday, Whitely – Richmond’s only senior – said he has no plans to pull back in his final season as a Raider.

“You’ve got to go out swinging, man. Last year, I was a sixth seed. I’ve come really far and I realized – this is it for me. I have to leave it all out on the court,” Whitely said.