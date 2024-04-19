RICHMOND — With the postseason just around the corner, the Richmond Raiders hope to get back in the win column and avenge a loss last Tuesday to South Mecklenburg.

The Sabres topped the Raiders 3-1 during Tuesday’s game, holding Richmond scoreless until the seventh inning. Richmond pitcher James Eason tallied three strikeouts over six innings of work, allowing three runs on nine hits.

Eason recorded Richmond’s only run after a wild throw as he attempted to steal third base resulting in an easy jaunt to home plate. Looking to capitalize, on a right fielder Collin Hill single, the game ended on a force out to second – dropping the Raider’s overall record to 10-8. Although held to a single run, Richmond’s hitters had a respectable day with Eason, Hill, catcher E. Hodges and second baseman J. Walker batting .300 on the day.

The Raiders hope to add a few more wins with another game against South Mecklenburg slated for Friday, as well as Union Pines and Scotland slated for Monday and Tuesday respectively.