LAURINBURG — Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) is set to return to the St. Andrews University gymnasium on Saturday, April 20, for its show, Rising of the Knights.

Kids aged 10 years or under get free admission with a paying adult; tickets for St. Andrews students and staff are $5 and for everyone else $8.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m.