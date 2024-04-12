LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights softball team … the Columbia College Koalas x

St. Andrews (7-33, 2-18 AAC) lost 7-5 in game one and 9-0 in six innings in game two.

In game one, Columbia (21-17, 13-9 AAC) scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead before a four-run fifth made it 6-0; St. Andrews scored two in the fifth before Columbia made it 7-2 in the sixth. The Lady Knights put up a trio in the seventh but got no closer.

Columbia’s Skyler Monson had two hits with three RBIs; Katie Pool had a home run and two RBIs; Kylie Smith had two hits, including a double, with one RBI; Brooklyn Franco had a hit and an RBI; Hope Azurdia had a single and a double and Ruthie Roman had a double.

Meghan Dennis pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk to earn the win.

Ava McPhillips had a double with two RBIs for St. Andrews; Valentina Jara had a single and a double with an RBI; Jaylin Joss had a hit with an RBI and Haley Zimmerman had two hits.

Meghan Fritz suffered the loss, allowing six earned runs on six hits with a strikeout and two walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

In game two, Columbia’s Aaliyah Crawley had a double and five RBIs; Aislyn Sharp had a triple with an RBI; Ruthie Roman had a single with an RBI; Smith had three hits and Azurdia had two hits.

Smith took the win, allowing three hits with one strikeout in a complete game.

Charlee Mullins pitched 4 1/3 innings for St. Andrews and was credited with the loss.