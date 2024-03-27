LAURINBURG — Earlier this week, two male and four female St. Andrews wrestlers were named recipients of NAIA Scholar All-American awards from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

On the St. Andrews men’s wrestling team, David Coptsias, a Raeford native majoring in Sports Performance, Health and Fitness, and Gerard Ricciuto, a native of Montgomery, New York, pursuing a Master of Arts in Education, were named Scholar All-Americans.

The four Lady Knight wrestlers named Scholar All-Americans were Gabrielle Holloway, a Washington native majoring in Biology, Teresa Dawn, majoring in Forensic Science with a concentration in Psychology, Jillian Ellis, a Charlotte native majoring in Communications, and Tonya Flournory, a Raleigh native majoring in Sports Performance, Health and Fitness.

“I’m extremely proud of them for all their hard work,” St. Andrews wrestling coach Marquise Camp said. “It’s just as important to me as a coach to see them succeed in the classroom as on the mat. It’s something I try to instill in all of my athletes here at St. Andrews. I want to see them successful once their wrestling days are over and lead productive lives.”