LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team scored a 3-1 nonconference victory over the visiting Carolina Bruins Tuesday night with set scores of 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-20.

Hazem Nabil sparked the Knights’ offense all four sets, tallying 22 kills by the end of the match; Hugo Gonzalez-Gutierrez logged nine kills and Deonte Brewer contributed five kills. Dakota Hotaling continued to show his senior leadership, shouldering the Knights’ offensive approach, recording 33 of the Knights’ 42 assists; Alex Vasquez-Sanchez contributed six assists behind Hotaling.

Vasquez-Sanchez was a solid force on the opposite side of the ball, ending with 15 of St. Andrews’ 55 digs; Leonardo Cirqueira contributed 12 digs and Hotaling finished with 10 digs, giving him a double-double finish, and Nabil finished with six digs.

With the win, the Knights’ record improved to 18-8; they have won nine of their last 11. The Bruins fell to 7-13 with the loss.

St. Andrews’ next match will be on Saturday at Truett McConnell at 2 p.m.