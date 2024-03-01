Home Sports Lady Raiders try to reach 17 consecutive wins Friday night Sports Lady Raiders try to reach 17 consecutive wins Friday night March 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Lady Raiders defeated Cleveland 84-46 on Tuesday. They are now 23-4 on the season and 13-0 in their conference. The team is looking to get to their 17th straight win on Friday night against Leesville Road. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life ❮ ❯ The Lady Raiders defeated Cleveland 84-46 on Tuesday. They are now 23-4 on the season and 13-0 in their conference. The team is looking to get to their 17th straight win on Friday night against Leesville Road. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 2.8 ° C 4.9 ° 1.1 ° 79 % 3.2kmh 26 % Wed 7 ° Thu 5 ° Fri -0 ° Sat -1 ° Sun -5 °